AT&T Gigabit and IPsec Tunnels

So I'm considering getting AT&T at one of our sites. I actually had their non-gigabit service in the past about 5 years ago and still have the Pace 5268AC from that service. The problem I ran into at that install is that the vpn router which was behind the ATT one in their 'DMZ+' could not process phase 2 IPsec tunnel negotiations. The ATT router was blocking them even though everything was turned off. Finally, the solution that I was told that I needed was to buy a block of static public IPs from ATT and then these had to be programmed into the ATT router and once my vpn router had a true public IP, the IPsec tunnels worked fine. I really had my doubts that this was going to work when it was first presented as 'the solution' and was a real headache.



So fast forward a few years and move the site a few thousand miles (okay so maybe just a thousand) and now I have the opportunity to go down this rabbit hole again, except this time it's ATT gigabit service. I have to pay $10/mo for 'equipment' even if I use the old Pace 5268AC, and I have no idea what consumer crap they're pushing out these days so I have no clue what issues I could run into this time. And hence my post, and my question--does anyone have an smb/enterprise grade IPsec vpn router running tunnels successfully behind your ATT equipment and if so, what did you have to do and how much of a pain was it?



Currently this site has cable, but sometimes the packet loss irks me. I want to get a second line here so I'm not at the mercy of a single isp.



Thank you in advance for any replies!