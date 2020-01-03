ASUS’s Entire 400-Series Lineup Including Z490 Motherboards Leaked

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 3, 2020 at 10:05 PM.

  1. Jan 3, 2020 at 10:05 PM #1
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    4,005
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
    Not an Intel-based build enthusiast right now, so this doesn't apply to my interests much

    "The ASUS motherboard lineup leak comes from HD-Tecnologia who have received the list of all 400-series motherboards that the manufacturer is preparing for Intel's 10th Gen desktop family. There are a total of 29 motherboards listed in ASUS's 400 series lineup which include 15 Z490, 1 W480, 5 H470, and 8 B460 models. The Z490 models being the top-end variants get the flagship models such as the ROG Maximus XII Extreme, ROG Maximus XII Apex, and the ROG Maximus XII Formula. Following is the list of all the motherboards that have been leaked."

    https://wccftech.com/asus-z490-400-series-motherboards-rog-maximus-xii-leaked/
     
    erek, Jan 3, 2020 at 10:05 PM
    erek, Jan 3, 2020 at 10:05 PM
    #1
    DejaWiz likes this.
  2. Jan 4, 2020 at 11:29 AM #2
    DejaWiz

    DejaWiz Oracle of Unfortunate Truths

    Messages:
    19,378
    Joined:
    Apr 15, 2005
    Don't see a Z490 Gene. shrug


    ...not that I should care, because the Z390 Gene is $400, which is ridiculous for a uATX (or any consumer) MoBo, IMO.
     
    DejaWiz, Jan 4, 2020 at 11:29 AM
    DejaWiz, Jan 4, 2020 at 11:29 AM
    #2
    HAL_404 and erek like this.
  3. Jan 4, 2020 at 5:43 PM #3
    clockdogg

    clockdogg Gawd

    Messages:
    976
    Joined:
    Dec 12, 2007
    29 Dead Socket motherboards for the thermally-deprived enthusiast?
     
    clockdogg, Jan 4, 2020 at 5:43 PM
    clockdogg, Jan 4, 2020 at 5:43 PM
    #3
    HAL_404 and erek like this.
  4. Jan 4, 2020 at 9:10 PM #4
    HAL_404

    HAL_404 Gawd

    Messages:
    564
    Joined:
    Dec 16, 2018
    hmmmm .... "leaked"

    makes it sound like intrigue if you go read about them
     
    HAL_404, Jan 4, 2020 at 9:10 PM
    HAL_404, Jan 4, 2020 at 9:10 PM
    #4
  5. Jan 4, 2020 at 9:51 PM #5
    D-EJ915

    D-EJ915 [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,074
    Joined:
    Jan 31, 2003
    I mean just swap out XI with XII and you got the next gen lineup, been this way for a while now lol. Unless they have specs and pics there's not really anything interesting.
     
    D-EJ915, Jan 4, 2020 at 9:51 PM
    D-EJ915, Jan 4, 2020 at 9:51 PM
    #5