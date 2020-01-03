ASUS’s Entire 400-Series Lineup Including Z490 Motherboards Leaked

Not an Intel-based build enthusiast right now, so this doesn't apply to my interests much "The ASUS motherboard lineup leak comes from HD-Tecnologia who have received the list of all 400-series motherboards that the manufacturer is preparing for Intel's 10th Gen desktop family. There are a total of 29 motherboards listed in ASUS's 400 series lineup which include 15 Z490, 1 W480, 5 H470, and 8 B460 models. The Z490 models being the top-end variants get the flagship models such as the ROG Maximus XII Extreme, ROG Maximus XII Apex, and the ROG Maximus XII Formula. Following is the list of all the motherboards that have been leaked." https://wccftech.com/asus-z490-400-series-motherboards-rog-maximus-xii-leaked/