Asus Zenfi AX & VPN issues

greywizard
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 15, 2008
- Messages
- 195
So about a year ago, I setup an Asus Zenfi AX router with Proton VPN installed on it
Everything worked fine for almost a year, and then about a month ago I started running into connection issues
So I looked at everything and it seemed the VPN certificate was going to expire in a month, which doesn't explain the connection issues I was experieincing. But I decided to grab a new VPN certificate for another year.
I installed everything as before under Wireguard, but I'm still running into connection issues.
Sometimes my phone & computer will connect to the VPN wifi, but still having issues
I am ready to do a factory reset and just start over - but I really don't want to have to redo all of my settings, and I feel I shouldn't have to. But I've been without my VPN wifi for over a month now and I don't like it.
For my VPN settings I have:
VPN Server> Wireguard VPN turned on
VPN Fusion> Wireguard VPN enabled & connected
My Proton Certificate was properly added to the VPN settings
Any idea what could be causing me issues?
What should I do, just factory reset and redo everything? (Very frustrating to have to do this - technology is so cumbersome and complicated and should just work in 2025)
