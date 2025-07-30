Asus Zenfi AX & VPN issues

So about a year ago, I setup an Asus Zenfi AX router with Proton VPN installed on it



Everything worked fine for almost a year, and then about a month ago I started running into connection issues



So I looked at everything and it seemed the VPN certificate was going to expire in a month, which doesn't explain the connection issues I was experieincing. But I decided to grab a new VPN certificate for another year.



I installed everything as before under Wireguard, but I'm still running into connection issues.



Sometimes my phone & computer will connect to the VPN wifi, but still having issues



I am ready to do a factory reset and just start over - but I really don't want to have to redo all of my settings, and I feel I shouldn't have to. But I've been without my VPN wifi for over a month now and I don't like it.



For my VPN settings I have:



VPN Server> Wireguard VPN turned on



VPN Fusion> Wireguard VPN enabled & connected



My Proton Certificate was properly added to the VPN settings



Any idea what could be causing me issues?



What should I do, just factory reset and redo everything? (Very frustrating to have to do this - technology is so cumbersome and complicated and should just work in 2025)