I have had a Z690 Gigabyte Aorus Master sitting in the box for a few weeks now. I tried my luck with the Newegg Lottery and Won a chance to buy some G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 6000 CL36, but it forced you to buy as a combo with an ASUS Strix-E motherboard. I was just wondering which motherboard I should go with. I can still return the Aorus Master to Microcenter, but I'll have to sell the Strix-E motherboard if I want to keep the DDR5 ram.