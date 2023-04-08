Asus z690-p wifi d4 cpu voltages?

Does Asus ship their z690-p wifi d4 board with too high of voltages for the 13700k cpu?



I am running my board at stock and didn't know if I should undervolt or adjust the default voltage values. I remember reading somewhere that they were too high out of the box. Not sure if that was asus or another brand.



I run a 13700k cpu with the asus z690-p wifi d4 motherboard. Should I undervolt my cpu and/or change the default cpu voltages? I ran cinebench and with 6 minutes left in the multi thread benchmark starting hitting 100c. That should not happen and I would like to fix that. Thanks!



Does asus out of the box default settings have to high of voltages for the 13700k? I was looking to undervolting and changing the voltages on my asus z690-p wifi d4 board.



But I am not sure asus aggressively increased the voltages for intel cpus. Do they do this on this board? Should I change them? What should they be and where do I do this at in my bios?



Thanks everyone!