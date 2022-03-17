Asus Z690 Apex

D

D-EJ915

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 31, 2003
Messages
1,542
Only used for some light testing, accessories have not been opened and it's like new.

https://www.ebay.com/itm/334367398714

These boards do have an issue where the USB ports that are blue don't work if it's been unplugged for a while but if you remove the cmos battery/unpower the board they work again. Really strange but both boards I've had do this so it's not unique and just a bug.
 
