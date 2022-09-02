ASUS Z590M-Plus BIOS safe mode loop

As title indicates, I'm stuck in an BIOS safe boot loop. Doesnt even try to get to windows. RAM all defaults to 2133, no matter the module, no matter the slot, and i have tried almost every conceivable combo with the stuff i have on hand.I have tried an 11900 (nonk) and a 10600KF both leading to same result. Best I can tell is this possibly is a bent cpu pin, or a pin not coming into contact. I verifyed all pads on the CPUs are clean, so that is ruled out. There is a glob of paste in one of the photos that has since been removed to same result.I dont have SMD microscope to look at pins, so I tried to spot with Macro lens on dslr. My eyes suck from what they used to be. Anyone see anything? apologies, im not the best microelectronics photographer. If you guys cant see anything, I am going to attempt ASUS RMA. (which i have never had to do before).