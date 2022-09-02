ASUS Z590M-Plus BIOS safe mode loop

S

sc5mu93

Gawd
Joined
Jul 11, 2018
Messages
885
As title indicates, I'm stuck in an BIOS safe boot loop. Doesnt even try to get to windows. RAM all defaults to 2133, no matter the module, no matter the slot, and i have tried almost every conceivable combo with the stuff i have on hand.
I have tried an 11900 (nonk) and a 10600KF both leading to same result. Best I can tell is this possibly is a bent cpu pin, or a pin not coming into contact. I verifyed all pads on the CPUs are clean, so that is ruled out. There is a glob of paste in one of the photos that has since been removed to same result.
IMG_1533.JPG
IMG_1534.JPG
IMG_1535.JPG
IMG_1536.JPG
IMG_1537.JPG
IMG_1538.JPG
IMG_1539.JPG
IMG_1540.JPG
IMG_1541.JPG
IMG_1542.JPG
IMG_1543.JPG
IMG_1544.JPG
IMG_1546.JPG
IMG_1547.JPG
IMG_1548.JPG
IMG_1549.JPG
IMG_1550.JPG
IMG_1551.JPG
IMG_1552.JPG
IMG_1553.JPG
IMG_1554.JPG
IMG_1555.JPG
IMG_1556.JPG
IMG_1557.JPG
IMG_1558.JPG
IMG_1559.JPG





I dont have SMD microscope to look at pins, so I tried to spot with Macro lens on dslr. My eyes suck from what they used to be. Anyone see anything? apologies, im not the best microelectronics photographer. If you guys cant see anything, I am going to attempt ASUS RMA. (which i have never had to do before).
 
