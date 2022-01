ASUS X99-E WS/USB 3.1 (x16/x8/x8/x8/x8/x8/X8) Help Needed Please

PCIE 16X Risers​

​

BIOS 3803​

Intel Core i7-6850K @3.60GHz​

​

Memory: (2)x16 GB 2133MHz​

32768 MB DDR4 2176MHz​

Hello all,I've been unable to configure my ASUS X99-E WS/USB 3.1 to run 7 GPU's at x16/x8/x8/x8/x8/x8/ as it states is possible in the manual: Motherboard ASUS X99-E WS/ USB 3.1 Manual My current configuration is only allowing x16/x4/x1/x8/x8/x8/ GPU post. I've pulled cards, changed 16X risers to the point I want to pull my hair out, only to find 2 slots at x4 & x1. No matter, the BIOS config changes I've attempted as well.I humbly ask for any assistance someone can give me and look forward to any replies. Thanks in advance for any input.Here is my hardware configuration: