ASUS X99-E WS/USB 3.1 (x16/x8/x8/x8/x8/x8/X8) Help Needed Please

Hello all,
I've been unable to configure my ASUS X99-E WS/USB 3.1 to run 7 GPU's at x16/x8/x8/x8/x8/x8/ as it states is possible in the manual: Motherboard ASUS X99-E WS/ USB 3.1 Manual
My current configuration is only allowing x16/x4/x1/x8/x8/x8/ GPU post. I've pulled cards, changed 16X risers to the point I want to pull my hair out, only to find 2 slots at x4 & x1. No matter, the BIOS config changes I've attempted as well.
I humbly ask for any assistance someone can give me and look forward to any replies. Thanks in advance for any input.
Here is my hardware configuration:
ASUS X99-E WS/USB 3.1
PCIE 16X Risers
BIOS 3803
Intel Core i7-6850K @3.60GHz
Memory: (2)x16 GB 2133MHz
32768 MB DDR4 2176MHz