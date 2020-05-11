asus vk246h webcam help

my dad has this Monitor and now for social distancing needs to chat via the web basically. Windows 10 64 bit Pro latest updates installed etc.........found the driver on the asus website but its asking for version 3.5 .Net to be installed and it says he has version i tbelieve it says 4.8 installed and wont install or continue. A little help from anywhere here would be Awesome Thanks , im lost as to what to do from here. Oh yes Also he is going to need a basic usb microphone if you know of any cheapies please add links! Thanks again!