Asus VG278 LCD Monitor HDMI/DP and Sound Input????

Diablo2K
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2000
- Messages
- 6,783
Hi, I have a Asus VG278 Monitor in Layaway at a local pawn store (It is like new in the box). I had been looking at getting a cheap monitor to use with my laptop and seen this on sale while I was with a friend at a local pawn shop.I have a couple questions about it that may apply to other monitors.
1st: In the User Manual is lists the refresh rate of 144hz only when using Display Port however my Laptop only has HDMI out which would set the monitor to a max of 120hz. I know my laptop is capable of 144hz over HDMI out, if I got a HDMI to Display Port cable would I be able get support for 144hz?
2nd: The monitor has built in speakers (I know there crap but until I can get some better ones). Can I use audio over HDMI/DP to get sound from the monitor or do I have to use the 3.5mm jack? Would just like to use as few cables as possible.
Thanks in advance!
1st: In the User Manual is lists the refresh rate of 144hz only when using Display Port however my Laptop only has HDMI out which would set the monitor to a max of 120hz. I know my laptop is capable of 144hz over HDMI out, if I got a HDMI to Display Port cable would I be able get support for 144hz?
2nd: The monitor has built in speakers (I know there crap but until I can get some better ones). Can I use audio over HDMI/DP to get sound from the monitor or do I have to use the 3.5mm jack? Would just like to use as few cables as possible.
Thanks in advance!