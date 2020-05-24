ASUS VA249HE Panel

F

FOSS-I

n00b
Joined
May 8, 2020
Messages
14
Does anyone know for certain which panel this monitor uses? One source says:

"The monitor uses a 23.8” 1920 x 1080 (Full HD) VA (Vertical Alignment) panel, more than likely the AU Optronics M238HVN01.0 AMVA+ (Advanced Multi-Domain Vertical Alignment ‘Plus’)"

But I can't find any corroboration of that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top