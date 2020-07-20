ASUS UHD B286HK Lag?

Hey guys, figured I'd see if you guys had any input for me.I've got an ASUS UHD4K2K (Model B286HK) that my brother hated, so he gave it to me.He hated it because it was "laggy" and borderline unusable. Right now, I couldn't find a Displayport to Displayport cord, so I'm connected via HDMI with a Displayport adapter. With this config, I can only achieve 30Hz (should be capable of 60Hz with the proper cable). However, I'm definitely noticing some input lag.It's connected to an Intel HD 4600 Integrated GPU in an OptiPlex 3020 with an Intel i5 and 16Gb of RAM. All hardware should be capable of driving this monitor at full 4k @ 60Hz with no issue.I've tried googling to see if anybody has had similar issues, but I've come up with nothing. I've found tons of excellent reviews on this particular display actually.Wondering if anybody has insight into what the hell I might be doing wrong?Don't bash my rig, it's my work PC.