ASUS TUF GAMING - LLC settings

Hi there,



I need some advice on Zen 3 LLC settings with Asus board (I guess they are going to be pretty much the same B550/X570)



CPU 5800X, RAM Patriot Viper Steel 4400CL18 -> currenlty at 3800CL16 IF 1:1 PBO enabled.



I don't plan for CPU OC, even if, it's going to be only for testing purposes but 24x7 my goal is stability and lower temperatures.

I do mess around with my RAM since i paid for fast one, but here also stability > 2-3% gain that's why I sit at 3800CL16





Shall I leave both CPU & VSOC LLC on auto? or other settings prove to be better in longer run. I know Zen 3 is pretty fresh but maybe someone could share experience based on Zen 2 platforms.