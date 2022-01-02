Asus Tuf FX 505 no pointer/touchpad.

Hello,



My brother has an Asus fx505 laptop, it has sat powered on, but used for probably 3 months. He just started using it again yesterday and has no mouse pointer. The touchpad does not work, he also has a wireless mouse Per the key layout you can disable the touchpad with the F10 key. I've been trying to help him get it in working order. But, nothing seems to work, most steps I've found online are either the F5 or f7 key or one of those with the FN key. Tried all that and tried the F10 key with and without the FN key. We have tried updating the drivers for the mouse, and did a windows reinstall.



Most of the search results we have found also say to hit windows, then typing in touchpad and go into touchpad settings, that option just isn't there.. And even if I go into settings and look at the devices/mice most of those instructions show the touchpad as an option, we do not have that just mouse/pointer. Drivers are up to date, changed the pointer size and color, but still no visible pointer. Contacted microsoft chat and updated the version and build of windows.



Nothing seems to work and I hope there is something really simple I missed, can anyone possibly give me a suggestion on what to try? Thanks for any help you can provide.