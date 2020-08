The original BIOS on that board, version 0238, only supports 8th-gen chips, and 9th-gen chips were supported from BIOS version 0311. So it's possible that if you were shipped an original BIOS-equipped model you wouldn't be able to use the 9900k without an update via a 8th-gen CPU.If it has to be mini-ITX your best bet would be to look at the Z390-I Aorus Pro Wifi board from Gigabyte as it will support 9th-gen chips out of the box, or you could look at the other (white-tier) ITX boards listed here:You may not be able to overclock a 9900k much on an ITX board due to cut-down VRM sections if that matters at all.