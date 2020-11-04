Asus Strix 3090 / perfcap reason? vrel.vop

Hi,
looking at this capture from GPuZ someone told me that it Looks like it’s not getting enough volts for the frequency.
Is that BS or is there an issue? It was during a watch dog legion gameplay, the gpu is an asus strix 3090 oc
https://www.casimages.com/i/201104051124715049.jpg.html
https://www.casimages.com/i/201104051137382134.png.html
Thanks
