Asus Strix 3090 / perfcap reason? vrel.vop

I wouldn't worry. You are boosting up to 2070. That's close to the limit of stability for a 3090. If you ran a demanding title at 4k, you would likely see it saying perfcap reason is pwr. If the card is under full load but not necessarily hitting power limit, those perfcap reasons are what you hit.
 
I made an oc profile which was stabe at 2145 but haven't really used it though for few fps, the temps was not fine for me.


i was wondering about those vrel.vop, it's a bit confusing for me and wanted to be sure all was ok and that the person who told me something might be wrong made me worried for nothing ^^
 
