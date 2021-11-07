Asus rx580

Hi

Card not recognised not video out on monitor

On board only 12v on 3-4 coils,5v,and 3v3, not any other voltage

I resolder ic for 1v8 then all voltage present.

I put card installed drivers and tested with furmark,was ok 61celsius max

Today again no video out,and I noticed when put hotair on 1v8 ic then fans spin and card has video,but after that card found as normal vga card ,not rx580.

Somehow now installed drivers and card recognised but now when start furmark and press stress button,monitor goes in sleep mode,no video out from card.

Is any sw like math for amd card that can be test memory ir should reflow gpu,BUT card works when hotair on 1v8 ic (see image)

Sometimes all voltages present but gpu crystal is ice cold, then with pressure snd little banding pcb starts to get hard