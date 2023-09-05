ASUS Router Help (WIFI Bridge Mode Help)

Do you still have the old one? All you really have to do to switch it from a router to an access point is to disable DHCP and only use the LAN ports. Make sure that the IP address of the old router is not the same as the IP address of the new router. And then maybe run an ethernet cable and put it in a location that is a bit closer to the other room.



**No after the old one died we had to return it so we didn't have to pay for it.



Yeah that's bad, although if you are talking about 5Ghz, it might simply be trying to keep you on a non-DFS channel. Some 5Ghz channels are shared with weather radar and have special restrictions that limit output power in some cases and will even force your router / access point to change channels automatically if it detects weather radar. These are the "DFS" channels aka Dynamic Frequency Selection (since it changes automatically if it detects radar). So it's normal for the non-DFS 5Ghz channels to be more crowded.



**Not sure our options are limited. When I used an app to scan all I could see is a lot of users were all on the same one including myself. Wasn't too impressed.



It's a pros and cons situation. When I set WiFi up for other people I usually keep it the same just to keep things simple. The only problem is that in many cases devices have a tendency to park themselves on the 2.4Ghz network and stay there. This is usually because of the increased range of 2.4Ghz. Like if you have your phone in your pocket when you go outside to take out the trash or whatever. There might be a period of time when you are outside of the range of the 5Ghz network but still within the range of the 2.4Ghz network. So it will switch to the 2.4Ghz network, but once you are back within range of the 5Ghz network, it won't necessarily change back. Some devices are better than others about this. I prefer to keep them as separate SSIDs because it gives me more control. Devices that don't move around, such as desktop computers or streaming devices; as long as they get a good signal on 5Ghz, there is no reason for them to ever be on the 2.4Ghz network, so I only connect them to the 5Ghz network. I save 2.4Ghz for legacy devices that can't connect to 5Ghz and devices that are more likely to go out of range of the 5Ghz network. You still have the option of using both, and allowing your device to choose. Just connect to both networks, choosing "auto connect" each time. Connect to the 2.4Ghz network first, and then connect to the 5Ghz network, as some/most devices will prioritize the most recent network that they were connected to.



**Hell yeah good to know. 100% going to switch them and make them hidden again. It takes less than a minute to get to one end of the apartment to another so I'll move all our newer stuff/ closer stuff to 5G.



Are you sure that this is a WiFi issue and not an issue of you maxing the download on your internet connection?



**I doubt it? I mean like 1-4 files, VPN, torrent. Maybe but when I do a speed test we're getting I think 700MB or something down.