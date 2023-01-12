Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 Laptop GA503QR 15.6" QHD 2560x1440 (5900HS/16GB/1TB)

Posting my laptop for sale here before I send it off to ebay. Asus Zephyrus G15 with 16GB RAM, QHD screen and RTX 3070.I'm discounting it a bit because the screen has little flecks on it - I bought it like this but never bothered getting them out because I never really noticed them that much anyway. There is one spec that is a bit more pronounced than others when I really stare at it but it's not something that never really bothered me. Some folks might notice them right away some might not so I'm discounting accordingly.Comes in original box with power brick/cordLooks like ebay is $1150+ so I'm looking to get $1050 shipped; see pics below: