Asus ROG Strix X470-F Gaming - First Power Up

Discussion in 'Motherboards' started by Barometer, Jan 10, 2020 at 5:00 PM.

    Bread boarded my replacement motherboard today. Sitting behind me now on the bench running.

    Asus ROG Strix X470-F
    Ryzen 7 2700X
    GSkill FlareX 3200 DDR4 F4-3200C14D-16GFX 16GB

    She fired up fine. Sitting at 49C CPU temp with included AMD cooler. They put that thin (too thick IMO) layer of cheap adhesive thermal (tape?) on the cooler so I think if I remove it, clean the CPU and apply a better (and smaller amount) of thermal paste these temps might drop a bit.

    Set RAM voltage to 1.35v (as specified for the RAM)
    Changed DRAM Frequency to 3000MHz - No problem (tried 3200MHz but she didn't like that)

    But the timings are a different story.

    The BIOS in this board seem to be a bit non standard.

    Basically,
    The four main ram timings for my DRAM are listed as 14-14-14-34

    However, this BIOS doesn't have the nick names I was looking for tCL-tRCD-tRP-tRAS
    They are quite different. NONE of those are there, like that. Close, but not like that.

    Anyone else have an Asus board and can tell me the correlating names in the Asus BIOS ?

    Once I get the timings set, I'll run Memtest86 for an hour of two to stress test the settings. if all goes well, we'll start putting the system in the case tomorrow.

    Fun fun fun.
     
    My advice:

    1. Update bios to latest
    2. Use XMP if possible
    3. If not, use whatever stock settings asus sets and make sure it's stable.
     
