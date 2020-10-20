ASUS ROG Strix B550-A Gaming vs. TUF Gaming X570-Plus (Wi-Fi)

I know they are different chipsets but I've been eyeing these on my short list. Which is the better board overall in terms of quality, and reliability? Will be used with a 3800X for primarily a gaming system. I was looking at a but ruled it out due to a number of reviews. Honorable mention to the B550 AORUS PRO it looks like a good board too.



p.s. is there any real difference between the ASUS ROG Strix B550-F Gaming and the ASUS ROG Strix B550-A Gaming or just colors?