ASUS ROG GT-AXE11000 only netting 200-500mbps WiFi

I've gone through two modems in the past week; an Arris S33 and now a Motorola MB8621 - both of which are optimal for the 1200mbps Xfinity plan I'm on.



When I run any of my 2.5gbps capable devices wired directly to the modem, I get around 1000mbps. When I connect the modem to the router and run devices wired to the router directly, I lose a bit, but still in the 900s.



But when I use my WiFi 6E capable desktop, or my 6E capable GS21, or either of my WiFi 6 laptops... I am getting around 500-600 in the same room as the router.



A Comcast tech tested my lines and my wiring is showing capability for up to 2500mbps as well so it's nothing coming into the house that's the problem either.



Thoughts?