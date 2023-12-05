ASUS ROG Gaming Cockpit / throne / battlestation?

d3athf1sh
so i just seen someone post about this on reddit. can't find any info or a model number on their website. but i did find a couple of similar products that range anywhere from $3,000 - $16,000 knowing asus they'll be towards the high end. i'll post the other models i found at the bottom and will update this in the future once they post some info. guess it could be a prototype?
View: https://odysee.com/@d3athf1sh:d/asus-cockpit:b
in case anyone wants to know the other models i found were:
ACER Predator Thronos Air link
IMPERATOR WORKS CLUVENS Unicorn 2.0 Manticore Zero Gravity (yeah i know, add a few more words, right?) link
Balami Gaming Cockpit link
