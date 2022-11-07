ASU’s ROG B660i Terrible Undervolting Performance

Hey everyone,Im attempting to undervolt my 12400. Cinebench scores using stock settings is 12,000-13,000 After a .020 undervolt it hits 8,400. After a .050 undervolt it hits 5,000.In the bios the only options are auto, manual, and offset for voltage adjustments. I’ve seen others say use adaptive mode, which does not exist. I have tried both manual and offset, which produces the same result.I’ll keep the post short, has anyone found a solution to this issue and does anyone know why this is happening ?Thanks