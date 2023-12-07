Asus ROG Azoth Oled problem

Hi everyone!
Few weeks ago i bought Asus ROG Azoth, but it was used and oled display doesn't work(i knew about it).
Its not big problem, but i want to try fix it. Maybe someone knows about oled screen specs, or something? I didnt see s\n or other numbers and codes on screen. Its absolutely clean.
Thank you very much.
