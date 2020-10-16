ASUS RMA process is the worst.

I purchased an ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (Wifi) this year.

One day while I was gaming, the system spontaneously rebooted and then gave an error message in the bios about the power connector and power to the motherboard.

It will not get out of this boot loop.

I setup an RMA with ASUS and paid for the fedex label.

I shipped the unit off in the original box just like the RMA recommended.

I did not get the original box back and they sent the board back un-repaired.

In the box, was a sheet of paper.

The problem is a inspection failure (Component Damage) The action is a SWAP Directly no repair, due to RMA service policy.

What the fuck does that mean. for fucks sake, use english.

Below is says Replaced Parts and the Motherboard Model and name.

Does this mean that I need to buy a new motherboard?

Is Asus going to send me another motherboard?

This is distressing, I have paid good money for this motherboard and now I am up shits creek?

CMON ASUS WTF!!!!

The RMA is USPCL90104

The serial number on the board is L6M0KSKK00E6CDC