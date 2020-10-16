ASUS RMA process is the worst.

I purchased an ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (Wifi) this year.
One day while I was gaming, the system spontaneously rebooted and then gave an error message in the bios about the power connector and power to the motherboard.
It will not get out of this boot loop.
I setup an RMA with ASUS and paid for the fedex label.
I shipped the unit off in the original box just like the RMA recommended.
I did not get the original box back and they sent the board back un-repaired.
In the box, was a sheet of paper.
The problem is a inspection failure (Component Damage) The action is a SWAP Directly no repair, due to RMA service policy.
What the fuck does that mean. for fucks sake, use english.
Below is says Replaced Parts and the Motherboard Model and name.
Does this mean that I need to buy a new motherboard?
Is Asus going to send me another motherboard?
This is distressing, I have paid good money for this motherboard and now I am up shits creek?
CMON ASUS WTF!!!!
The RMA is USPCL90104
The serial number on the board is L6M0KSKK00E6CDC
 
Does the serial number match what you sent in? Sounds to me like they sent you another board.
 
Sorry to hear that. I've been warning people about their terrible service for a while now. Sadly they don't seem to have fixed it.

FYI to anyone RMA'ing to any manufacturer: don't send anything other than the item you need repaired because chances are high you won't get any of them back.
 
MacrossPlus said:
It matches the board that I sent in, it's the same board.
That sucks. Typical ASUS garbage service. They are saying the motherboard is damaged so they aren't going to do anything about it under warranty. It's their usual MO.

Call them and see what they say about it.
 
