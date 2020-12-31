ASUS Rampage III Formula help

S_I_N_ecof
OK so I got this Rampage III Formula from an [H] member and unfortunately despite good packaging it arrived with a capacitor busted off in shipping. I was wondering if any of y'all could help identify the area affected and tell me if its a 100% needed one or not.
The busted off cap is between the second X16 pci-e slot and the second x1 slot as shown in the pictures.
