Asus Pro WS W790-ACE U.2

Looking into this board but the specs page lists SlimSAS connectors, I know these can support U.2 drives but does this board support U.2 drives on the SlimSAS ports?
Also I am looking at this board because I think my current case (Case Labs T10) can't support EATX (12"x13"), can someone confirm if the case will support this format? I am going to open it up tomorrow but would be reassuring to hear from someone who has installed such a board in this case.
