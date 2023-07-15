Asus Pro WS W680-ACE vs. ProArt Z790 Creator?

I'm trying to decide between these two boards, and wondering if going with a workstation mobo would be better, worse, or just unnecessary ? It's $200 cheaper right now than the Z790.
One nice advantage of the WS W680 is I can have ECC RAM (not critical, but nice to have). But besides that and being cheaper, and perhaps more PCI lanes, I'm not aware of any other advantages. Are workstation boards built better? Do they have better VRMs? Do they offer longer warranties?
The Z790 has a better I/O assortment and probably better onboard audio, as well as a TB4 port (not just a header).
My use will be for video editing, and some 3D rendering. But these will be a minor usage at first, as I am just starting out. I won't be doing it professionally. I'll be building with a Raptor Lake Refresh CPU when it comes out.
Asus WS W680-ACE : https://www.asus.com/motherboards-components/motherboards/workstation/pro-ws-w680-ace/
Asus ProArt Z790 Creator: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/motherboards-components/motherboards/proart/proart-z790-creator-wifi/
