ASUS PRIME Z590-P PCIe Wifi cards not working

Back in January I purchased an ASUS PRIME Z590-P mainboard to build a new Windows 11 system for my wife. We have wired internet, so I did not buy the Wifi version. Now we've moved the computer and cannot make a wired connection so I want to install a Wifi adapter that will take advantage of our Wifi 6 system.



Right now my wife is using a small USB 802.11n wifi adapter and it seems to be working OK.



I've tried two different PCIe adapters, a Gigabyte GC-WBAX1200 and an Asus PCE-AC55BT. Both of these PCIe cards come with Bluetooth, which connects to a USB header on the mainboard. The Bluetooth on each of these cards works fine, but the Wifi portion does not. The Asus card was never detected by the PC - Nothing showed up in the device manager when it was installed. When I first installed the Gigabyte card it worked well... until I powered off the computer. From that point on the card was not detected at all by the PC, again nothing in device manager.



It seems odd that I couldn't get two different cards to even show up in device manager. I would like to know if there is something about this mainboard that could have issues with these cards, be it a BIOS setting, or some quirk of the PCIe implementation, etc.



Should I try another PCIe card, or should I get a USB 3 Wifi 6E adapter?