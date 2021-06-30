ASUS Prime B365M-A secure boot

I have an ASUS Prime B365M-A motherboard with a Core i5-9400F CPU running Windows 10 with all the updates.

When I run the Microsoft tool to check for Windows 11 compatibility it says "This PC can't run Windows 11. This PC must support secure boot".



Can anyone tell me if this motherboard/CPU combo will be able to run Windows 11? Do I need to install a newer BIOS update? (and if so, is there a guide on the easiest/safest way to do that?)

Is there a setting I need to change in the BIOS?

Or am I out of luck with this hardware?