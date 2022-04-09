Asus PA32UCG issue with 1080Ti DP1.4? Can't get 12bit Full 4K 120Hz with FreeSync on

Hello,

I have just received my new expensive monitor Asus PA32UCG. I'm still using old 1080Ti GPU. I'm connecting them with DP1.4 with freesync on. Everytime I set refresh rate 4K 120Hz, color drops to 8 bit, 422, limited. In order to get 10 bit full, I have to set 4K 60Hz. I updated monitor to latest firmware. Is this the issue caused my old GPU? Is it time to upgrade my GPU to 3000 series and use HDMI2.1?

Linus seemed to have the exact same problem with he reviewed this monitor.
https://linustechtips.com/topic/135...cg-mini-led-do-full-rgb-4k-120hz-despite-dsc/

Thanks
 
I think I just found the answer to my question. 10-series cards doesn't support DSC. 20-series are the first ones from nVidia that support DSC. So my 1080ti doesn't support DSC, that's why setting my monitor to DP1.4 DSC didn't make any difference. Time to upgrade my card to 30-series. Upgrading to this new monitor is getting more expensive lol
 
