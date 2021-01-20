Asus n552xv

K

Kagura

n00b
Joined
Jan 20, 2021
Messages
1
Hi
I have big problem. My laptop flickering and it shows glitchy vertical lines and then turn to black. The windows still running for example movie playing or I can hear the music. But I can't see my mouse or do anything.

It happened randomely before but today it happened 3 times even at the start of loading windows.

I use windows 10.
 

Attachments

  • ASUS-301-ScreenProblem.jpg
    ASUS-301-ScreenProblem.jpg
    241.4 KB · Views: 0
  • Screenshot_20210120-223411_Gallery.jpg
    Screenshot_20210120-223411_Gallery.jpg
    865.9 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top