Asus n552xv

Hi
I have big problem. My laptop flickering and it shows glitchy vertical lines and then turn to black. The windows still running for example movie playing or I can hear the music. But I can't see my mouse or do anything.
It happened randomely before but today it happened 3 times even at the start of loading windows.
I use windows 10.
I have big problem. My laptop flickering and it shows glitchy vertical lines and then turn to black. The windows still running for example movie playing or I can hear the music. But I can't see my mouse or do anything.
It happened randomely before but today it happened 3 times even at the start of loading windows.
I use windows 10.