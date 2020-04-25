Asus Mini PC PN60 Fan Disassembly?

undertaker2k8
Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 25, 2012
- Messages
- 529
Anyone know how to disassemble the heatsink/ fan on the PN60? Cannot find anything online and have a noisy fan I would love to repast.
Here is the pc https://www.amazon.com/PN60-BB3006M...ld=1&keywords=asus+pn60&qid=1587821560&sr=8-3
Of course the bottom part for ssd/ram comes out just fine and is in the manual but nothing on the fan and how to get the whole thing out of the case.
Thoughts?
Here is the pc https://www.amazon.com/PN60-BB3006M...ld=1&keywords=asus+pn60&qid=1587821560&sr=8-3
Of course the bottom part for ssd/ram comes out just fine and is in the manual but nothing on the fan and how to get the whole thing out of the case.
Thoughts?