Asus Mini PC PN60 Fan Disassembly?

Anyone know how to disassemble the heatsink/ fan on the PN60? Cannot find anything online and have a noisy fan I would love to repast.Here is the pc https://www.amazon.com/PN60-BB3006M...ld=1&keywords=asus+pn60&qid=1587821560&sr=8-3 Of course the bottom part for ssd/ram comes out just fine and is in the manual but nothing on the fan and how to get the whole thing out of the case.Thoughts?