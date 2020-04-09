ASUS Maximus Hero VI Z87 Bios resetting after power outage/unplugged?

S

SpongeBob

The Contraceptive Under the Sea
Joined
Jan 15, 2011
Messages
710
So I've noticed that my board does not like to keep it's saved settings which is pretty annoying. So I started searching and the logical thing would be a bunk battery however after doing some further digging it seems like a number of ASUS owners have this issue and it's not just with Z87 mobos. Is this something any of you have experienced? Did you find a fix or is this a semi common issue with ASUS. Maybe it's a small minority?

Who know's maybe it is just the battery, any way I can find out it's status without just replacing it?

Thanks
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top