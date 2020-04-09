ASUS Maximus Hero VI Z87 Bios resetting after power outage/unplugged?

So I've noticed that my board does not like to keep it's saved settings which is pretty annoying. So I started searching and the logical thing would be a bunk battery however after doing some further digging it seems like a number of ASUS owners have this issue and it's not just with Z87 mobos. Is this something any of you have experienced? Did you find a fix or is this a semi common issue with ASUS. Maybe it's a small minority?



Who know's maybe it is just the battery, any way I can find out it's status without just replacing it?



Thanks