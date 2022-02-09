asus maximus formula DDR5 RGB issue

Hi all
Having an issue with icue not seeing my motherboard or corsair ram sticks. Fans I can control ok though.. is there an easy way to check a few things to get this sorted? Anyone else have similar issues with icue ?
Whole RGB process seems a bit of a nightmare from my first impression
Having an issue with icue not seeing my motherboard or corsair ram sticks. Fans I can control ok though.. is there an easy way to check a few things to get this sorted? Anyone else have similar issues with icue ?
Whole RGB process seems a bit of a nightmare from my first impression