asus maximus formula DDR5 RGB issue

Stanley14

Feb 5, 2022
Hi all
Having an issue with icue not seeing my motherboard or corsair ram sticks. Fans I can control ok though.. is there an easy way to check a few things to get this sorted? Anyone else have similar issues with icue ?
Whole RGB process seems a bit of a nightmare from my first impression
 
