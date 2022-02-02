Asus Extended Warranty?

I got a ROG Strix 2080 Ti from another user on reddit. Card is fine. I will be holding on to the card for the forseeable future as its the most powerful card that can run 3D Vision.



I just learned my warranty ended a week ago. The card hasn't shown any issues and I don't really overclock much. I haven't need to yet but most likely will with 4K 3D being demanding.



my quesiton is, is there a way to get additional warranty on the card just in case?