Asus DUO REZ OLED pg32ucdp monitor 4K and 1080p CES

Cool that this is going to happen If your game is at 4k which is too squinty.
 
Too squinty? Not sure how that works, 4K just makes everything more crisp and clear, not squinty. And the fix for squinty is to make everything a pixelated mess instead?
 
Too squinty? Not sure how that works, 4K just makes everything more crisp and clear, not squinty. And the fix for squinty is to make everything a pixelated mess instead?
You have stuff in videogames like the user interface being too small at 4K and Text being too small at Native 4K so this monitor fixes that problem.
 
You have stuff in videogames like the user interface being too small at 4K and Text being too small at Native 4K so this monitor fixes that problem.
Any modern game will have proper scaling of the UI by now. The last time UI scaling at 4K was an issue for me was with Bioshock Infinite, a game from 2013...and again I'm not sure setting your entire display to 1080p is the best fix for that.
 
You could play classic games on the monitor like Tyranny or Ultima Online.
If those games allow fps to reach 480fps then sure I guess. But you could achieve the same 1080p look on another 4K monitor just by using Integer Scaling.
 
