Asus DUO REZ OLED pg32ucdp monitor 4K and 1080p CES

Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 21,607
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
You have stuff in videogames like the user interface being too small at 4K and Text being too small at Native 4K so this monitor fixes that problem.Too squinty? Not sure how that works, 4K just makes everything more crisp and clear, not squinty. And the fix for squinty is to make everything a pixelated mess instead?
This is only a problem for people who think 27" 4k is better than 32".You have stuff in videogames like the user interface being too small at 4K and Text being too small at Native 4K so this monitor fixes that problem.
You have stuff in videogames like the user interface being too small at 4K and Text being too small at Native 4K so this monitor fixes that problem.
You could play classic games on the monitor like Tyranny or Ultima Online.