ROG Swift Asus Dual REZ OLED PG32ucdp Monitor 4K and 1080p CES

Cool that this is going to happen If your game is at 4k which is too squinty.
 
Too squinty? Not sure how that works, 4K just makes everything more crisp and clear, not squinty. And the fix for squinty is to make everything a pixelated mess instead?
 
MistaSparkul said:
You have stuff in videogames like the user interface being too small at 4K and Text being too small at Native 4K so this monitor fixes that problem.
 
Comixbooks said:
Any modern game will have proper scaling of the UI by now. The last time UI scaling at 4K was an issue for me was with Bioshock Infinite, a game from 2013...and again I'm not sure setting your entire display to 1080p is the best fix for that.
 
On a side note, I wonder if Asus will once again aim for higher brightness over the LG counterpart. The LG is only rated for HDR400 which is pretty lame.
 
HDR400 and TRUE BLACK HDR400 are not the same thing, the latter is comparable to HDR1000.

Incredibly accurate shadow detail for a remarkable visual experience.

Deeper black levels and dramatic increases in dynamic range create a remarkable visual experience:
  • Peak luminance of 400 cd/m2
  • Brings permissible black level down to 0.0005 cd/m2 – the lowest level that can be effectively measured with industry-standard colorimeters
  • Provides up to 50X greater dynamic range and 4X improvement in rise time compared to DisplayHDR 1000
tongshadow said:
You really just gonna believe the marketing BS? Lol of course that's what the display makers want you to believe, that 400 nits can somehow be on the same level as 1000 nits just because "muh true blacks". Well you know what's better than true blacks with 400 nits? How about true blacks with 1000 nits? That's all I'm asking for here, I don't need 2000 or 3000 nits or whatever, just give me a 4K OLED monitor that can do around 1000 nits like the KTC/Asus 1440p OLED and I'll be happy enough.
 
MistaSparkul said:
DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 doesn't necessarily mean the display peaks at 400 nits, it's just that the monitor didn't meet the criteria for a higher certification. The Alienware AW3423DW for example, "only" has TrueBlack 400 certification, but can peak at 1,000 nits on small highlights (2% window). Sustained "real scene" brightness according to Rtings is about 500 nits.
 
Armenius said:
Right. It's just that typically a brighter 10% window will often translate into an overall higher real scene brightness. My CX is only around 570nits real scene based on RTings, the Asus 1440p OLED is 740. I don't believe the upcoming LG 32" which is rated for TrueBlack400 will be any brighter than my soon to be 4 year old CX which is disappointing so I'm just hoping someone else will deliver on that front.
 
TFTC says this panel is capable of 1300 nits. That's probably on a 1-2% window but let's see how hard Asus pushes this panel overall, maybe we can get close to 1000 nits real scene HDR? It's also going to have a new subpixel layout that's better optimized for text so it might end up looking better than QD OLED in that regard too.

1703701332834.png
 
MistaSparkul said:
View attachment 622955
I have high hopes for this. I'd honestly rather buy something other than Samsung because Samsung's firmware tends to be a buggy pile of crap on many of their displays.
 
