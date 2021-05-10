Asus Dark Hero + 5950X Bios/PBO/Temps questions for non gaming PC

Was not sure if I should start this thread under MOBO or CPU section, anyway...

I just built my new workstation a few days ago, I play zero games and the PC will be used for content creation that utilize all 16 cores when rendering. Stability and longevity are my main concerns rather than few % gains from any dangerous/risky overclock!!!
That said, if I get extra performance without any real risk, then I am all for it!

MOBO - X570 Dark Hero, CPU - Ryzen 5950x, Cooler- Noctua NH-D15 (2x 140mm fans), Case- Meshify 2XL, Noctua 140mm fans everywhere, excellent airflow etc, Memory- G.Skill Ripjaws, 2x, 32GB, DDR4-3600, DIMM 288, F4-3600C16D-64GVK, Hynix- H5ANAG8N[M/A]JR-VKC.



When using Cinebench 23, Multithread (DOCP Standard Enabled on all readings/settings - CL16-22-22-42), I get the following readings-


Settings 1- Vanilla Default F5 Bios setup, Sustained all core reading of 3824MHz and Max Temp 63 C, Score 25467

Settings 2- Extreme Tweaker > PBO Enabled, Sustained on all cores reading of 4300MHz, Max Temp 81C, Score 28831

Settings 3- Extreme Tweaker > PBO Enabled + Fmax enhancer Enabled, Sustained all cores reading of 4449 MHz, Max temp 71C, Score 26831

Settings 4A- Extreme Tweaker > PBO Enabled + Fmax Enhancer Disabled, PBO scaler Enabled x3, Thermal Throttle Manual 85c, Sustained on all cores reading of 4424 MHz, Max temp 81C, Score 28870

Settings 4B- Extreme Tweaker > PBO Enabled + Fmax Enhancer Enabled, PBO scaler Enabled x3, Thermal Throttle Manual 85c, Sustained on all cores reading of 4449 MHz, Max temp 70C, Score 26289

Settings 4C- Extreme Tweaker > PBO Enabled + Fmax Enhancer Disabled, PBO scaler Enabled x4, Thermal Throttle Manual 85c, Sustained on all cores reading of 4324 MHz, Max temp 81C, Score 26279

I really don't know what to make of it all! lol
 
What has worked best for me is PBO advanced enabled with all core negative 15 on curve optimizer, +200 on boost, fmax enhancer disabled, power targets set to auto. I have a 5800x though, so YMMV.

Edit: the pbo under extreme tweaker is the old one, use PBO2.0 under AMD overclocking. Leave extreme tweaker set to auto.

Watch this tutorial. This is the best explanation I've found.

 
I have a similar config as you and get even higher temps on Cinebench, but I may be running R20 vs R23. At first, I thought I might need to reapply thermal paste or maybe switch to an AIO but after doing a lot of reading, I think even my temps are fairly normal for the 5950x. I think you probably have better airflow than I do, which would account for the 5-7 degree difference I’m seeing. I’m just going to stop worrying about it and if it becomes an issue, then I might try the “new thermal paste” route or an AIO.
 
This is the guide I have followed and gotten great results.
 
Hello again. Been testing for last 1 day. Lot to report but need to understand something clearly before I post my findings. When using HWinfo64, there is CPU temp and CPU package Temp. I assume CPU Package is the real temperature? CPU package temp corresponds to the temp that Ryzen Master shows.

So what you are saying is that as long as the temp is under 85-90c, you are not bothered? Correct?
 
