ASUS Crosshair VIII Dark Hero 8+4 CPU Connections

This is the first mobo I've had with the 8+4 pin CPU connector. I'm a bit confused and I'm not even sure if this is a PSU question or a Mobo question. Mobo Manual says to use either the 8-pin or the 8+4 pin. My PSU is a Seasonic TX-1000 and comes with 2 cables that are "split" with 4+4 connectors that line up together. Take a look at the picture below. In my hand you can see I'm holding the 4+4 CPU connectors from the PSU. Then look at the female slots in the 8-pin connector on the Mobo and visually line up the pins. It doesn't fit. The top 4 pins of the connector line up fine with the top 4 pins of the socket. However, the bottom 4 pins don't match up.I've attached 2 pictures. One with lines showing the match-up and one without the lines so that you can see it uncluttered. The red lines indicate matches. Square Male to Square Female. Semi-Round Male to Semi-Round Female. The Blue lines indicate mis-matches.The Blue mis-matched shaped will indeed still fit together. The Semi-Round male pins will still fit into the square female sockets so I can get that 4+4 pin connect to clip on there fine. I'm just not sure if its right. Maybe they are supposed to be that way?Then, I'm assuming if it is ok that they fit together that way, I'd just talk half of the next cable (Just 4 of the 8 pins in the 4+4) and attach it to the second 4-pin slot on the Mobo and leave the remaining 4-pin from the PSU just dangle.So I'm a bit confused here. What am I doing wrong?