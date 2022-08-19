ASUS Computer International Recalls ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero Motherboards Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Armenius
You may recall late last year that there were reports of the ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero shorting and even burning up. Turns out that a capacitor was installed backward on the board, which is a potential fire hazard. The board has now been officially recalled in the USA.
https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2022/A...ero-Motherboards-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards
Description:
This recall involves ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero computer motherboards sold separately for computers. The recalled motherboards have part number 90MB18E0-MVAAY0. Affected units have a serial number that starts with MA, MB, and MC, which indicates the manufacture year in 2021. The part number is located next to the 24-pin power connector on a white label on the bottom side of the motherboard and on the packaging. Detailed instructions to determine if the motherboard is included in this recall can be found on the firm’s website at https://www.asus.com/support/rog-maximus-z690-hero-checking.
Remedy:
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled motherboard and visit https://www.asus.com/us/site/recalls for instruction on how to return the product for a free replacementincluding shipping.
Incidents/Injuries:
ASUS Computer International has received 10 reports of the motherboards overheating and melting. No injuries have been reported.
Sold At:
Best Buy and Micro Center stores nationwide and online at Newegg and Amazon.com from October 2021 through December 2021 for about $600.
Manufacturer(s):
Lite-On Vietnam Co. Ltd.( Cong Ty Tnhh Lite On Vietnam), of Vietnam
Importer(s):
ASUS Computer International, of Fremont, California
Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
22-201
