Asus CH8 chipset fan never spins?

newls1 said: Anyone else have this issue with the chipset fan on the CH8 motherboard? chipset fan NEVER spins, im guessing its obviously temp controlled, and hottest ive seen the chipset get is 57c, but what if someone wants it to spin so chipset stays cooler. I cant find a "Force" on/off setting anywhere in bios. I Wanted to remove its power plug on board and extend it into another 4pin header, so I can have control of it, but id have to remove my waterblocked GPU, and that isnt happening! Anyone else have this issue?

silent mode chipset fan is set to 68C on most if not all the x570 boards.. chipset pretty much stays at a constant temp and only way to get it to increase is by hammering the shit out of it with a bunch of pcie 4.0 raid cards.. even then it'll probably only go up to 60C so don't worry about it. chipsets rated for 110C+ or something stupid high like that. fan is only there as a last resort protection since the chipset has no downclocking option or temp protection shut off for the rare case that the chipset gets locked to 100% load.in bios fan control(what ever asus calls their version) the chipset fan should be the PCH fan.