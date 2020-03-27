Asus CH8 chipset fan never spins?

newls1
Supreme [H]ardness
Anyone else have this issue with the chipset fan on the CH8 motherboard? chipset fan NEVER spins, im guessing its obviously temp controlled, and hottest ive seen the chipset get is 57c, but what if someone wants it to spin so chipset stays cooler. I cant find a "Force" on/off setting anywhere in bios. I Wanted to remove its power plug on board and extend it into another 4pin header, so I can have control of it, but id have to remove my waterblocked GPU, and that isnt happening! Anyone else have this issue?