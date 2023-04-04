Asus CH7 RAM support

Hello,
Could anyone let me know if the Asus CH7 AM4 motherboard supports 2x 32GB of RAM ?
The current ASUS webpage of specifications is confusing at best listing many different configurations which I suppose depends on CPU installed ? I just upgraded to 5800X3D.
The user guide looks out of date too..
Thanks !
