Asus CH7 RAM support

M

MMitch

Gawd
Joined
Nov 29, 2016
Messages
808
Hello,

Could anyone let me know if the Asus CH7 AM4 motherboard supports 2x 32GB of RAM ?
The current ASUS webpage of specifications is confusing at best listing many different configurations which I suppose depends on CPU installed ? I just upgraded to 5800X3D.

The user guide looks out of date too..

Thanks !
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top