Hi, i am building this PC:

- AMD Ryzen 5 3400g.

- 2x8 RAM 3200MHz.

- 1 TB HDD.



Which of these two motherboards should i get? (The price is pretty the same):

- Asus B450M-A Prime

- Gigabyte B450M DS3H



Is the ASUS better Overclocking? Has better VRM?

Thanks