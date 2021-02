Dude, that crap works sometimes, sometimes it doesn't but I don't like RGB so I just turned everything off. My guess is that the software doesn't get along with other RGB software programs, at least my iCUE works fine. There are some tutorials on YouTube on some fixes for that, check there maybe you'll find a quick fix.

Check the ASUS site for your MoBo and see if there's an update, BIOS maybe?



*I just checked AURA for my system and it's working fine.......but I turned it off again.