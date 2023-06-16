ASUS announces restructuring after quarterly losses

erek
Hmm
"Asustek hopes to safeguard its leading position in the gaming PC market, Hu said.
The restructuring would not lead to massive layoffs, Hu said, dismissing media reports that the company was planning to cut up to 800 jobs.
Only a very small number of positions could be axed, as the company has about 600 vacancies that need to be filled, he added.
“The company’s structural adjustments do not aim to cut jobs, but to optimize the company’s operations and improve its agility, allowing the company to quickly respond to rapid market changes,” Hu said.
The global PC industry has faced challenges over the past few quarters in terms of macroeconomic conditions, supply chain issues and consumer demand, Hu said.
Asustek reported net losses of NT$3.82 billion (US$124.33 million) last quarter, which the company blamed on high channel inventories and disappointing PC sales.
Under the company’s restructuring plans, Asustek has divided its businesses into three categories: the consumer product business group, commercial product business group and mobile product business group. Gaming PCs would be included in the consumer product business group.
Asustek gaming PC business head Chang Yang-kuang. (張仰光) is to oversee the company’s consumer product business group, while Chang Kai-shun (張凱舜) would take charge of the commercial product and mobile business groups.
The adjustments are to take effect on July 1."
Source: https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/biz/archives/2023/06/16/2003801610
