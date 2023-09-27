ASUS 3060 OC, 12GB

MechWarrior
Slob Ur Knob - $5
- Joined
- Jun 22, 2003
- Messages
- 1,211
Asus 3060 OC Dual V2 Model -- Full box and accessories, original owner.
(Same as https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-Graphics-DisplayPort-Axial-tech-Technology/dp/B0985X2YR1)
$210 Shipped
I accept paypal only, fees your responsibility.
Just pulled out of service, never overclocked.
(Same as https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-Graphics-DisplayPort-Axial-tech-Technology/dp/B0985X2YR1)
$210 Shipped
I accept paypal only, fees your responsibility.
Just pulled out of service, never overclocked.