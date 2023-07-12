Assassin's Creed Shadows

This is likely one of my most anticipated titles of 2024. Finally we are getting a feudal Japan setting for Assassin's Creed!
The game will be following in the footsteps of recent RPG based Assassin's Creed such as Odyssey (same development team), which I actually prefer over the traditional, back to roots games such as Mirage.
https://www.gamesradar.com/assassins-creed-red-is-the-biggest-blockbuster-for-2024-says-ubisoft/
