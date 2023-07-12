  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Assassin's Creed Shadows

mr_zen256

This is likely one of my most anticipated titles of 2024. Finally we are getting a feudal Japan setting for Assassin's Creed!

The game will be following in the footsteps of recent RPG based Assassin's Creed such as Odyssey (same development team), which I actually prefer over the traditional, back to roots games such as Mirage.

https://www.gamesradar.com/assassins-creed-red-is-the-biggest-blockbuster-for-2024-says-ubisoft/

assassins-creed-red.png
 
This was revealed last year and the information is a leak from a tweet. Nothing is confirmed about its release as of yet. We were also talking about it in the Infinity thread, but I think having separate threads for each game is appropriate.

 
Armenius said:
This was revealed last year and the information is a leak from a tweet. Nothing is confirmed about its release as of yet. We were also talking about it in the Infinity thread, but I think having separate threads for each game is appropriate.

Absolutely. The article does have leak information but also everything that has been accumulated about the title over the past year. I think we'll be hearing more about the title soon.
 
mr_zen256 said:
Absolutely. The article does have leak information but also everything that has been accumulated about the title over the past year. I think we'll be hearing more about the title soon.
Looking forward to it. I'm with you that an AssCreed game in Japan will be amazing.
 
Alongside Red, the franchise will see the release of Assassin’s Creed Infinity – which is the new central hub for all things Assassin’s Creed and is understood to be where the ‘modern day’ story takes place. As such, the series will be moving to one unified engine named the ‘Anvil Pipeline’, which will allow development between games to run more smoothly and allow the series to benefit visually from the lines of ray-traced global illumination and virtual geometry.
Sounds awful. If anything having to maintain compatibility with older games will hold back newer games. I assume the modern day story aspects will just be rolled into a non-stop weekly "event" type of situation. Rather than being a proper story baked into the actual games it will be like Call of Duty or other online games that have timed events and goals you must accomplish to get more content.

I also assume they will make it like Call of Duty, where it launches you into the newest game first, and then to launch an older game you have to scroll past all of the various paid content/weekly crap to find the older game you want to play, only for the launcher to close as it launches the game. So essentially loading into another game... to load into yet another game.

Other projects include Obsidian (Black Flag Remake), Nebula (settings based in India, Aztec Empire, and Mediterranean), Raid (a free-to-play 4-player co-op that’s PvE), Echoes (another multiplayer title), and another Assassin’s Creed Remake which are all scheduled to release by the end of the decade.
...and I assume that will be called "Raid". An Assassin's Creed game based in Aztec would be interesting though.
 
everyone has been wanting to see an Assassin's Creed game in a samurai setting but they may have waited too long...we've gotten plenty of similar games released in the past few years- Nioh, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Rise of Ronin, Ghost of Tsushima
 
I put more faith in UBIs Star Wars game. We have about 14 Assassin Creed games.
 
polonyc2 said:
everyone has been wanting to see an Assassin's Creed game in a samurai setting but they may have waited too long...we've gotten plenty of similar games released in the past few years- Nioh, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Rise of Ronin, Ghost of Tsushima
From everything I hear this is essentially an Assassin's Creed game, but better quality. And without forced online crap.
 
I can’t say no to any game in this series… I’ve played every single one, Black Flag being the one that blew me away, though Odyssey also nearly ruined my life.
 
TaintedSquirrel said:
Leak last year claimed the male protag is a samurai while the female is a ninja. Basically what they did with Syndicate.
Nothing official yet.
One retainer, and one ninja. Yasuke was not a samurai. He was a bodyguard, not a soldier.
 
I'm sure it'll be the usual Assassin's Creed romp, but the setting feels years too late. Everybody and their mom has already made a game set in medieval Japan. A good chunk of them follow the AC playbook, too.
 
Domingo said:
I'm sure it'll be the usual Assassin's Creed romp, but the setting feels years too late. Everybody and their mom has already made a game set in medieval Japan. A good chunk of them follow the AC playbook, too.
Seems like a lot of people are not happy about one of the main characters being non-Japanese as well. I do understand that. Seemingly this game will take a more liberal approach to history, but we've seen that with Odyssey as well. The older games were generally decent when it came to historical considerations. Add in the similar games that have come out over the years I think this may not do as good as they hope.
 
Flogger23m said:
Seems like a lot of people are not happy about one of the main characters being non-Japanese as well. I do understand that. Seemingly this game will take a more liberal approach to history, but we've seen that with Odyssey as well. The older games were generally decent when it came to historical considerations. Add in the similar games that have come out over the years I think this may not do as good as they hope.
Yasuke is an actual historical figure. Though he wasn't a samurai, he was Nobunaga's bodyguard/sword carrier/curiosity to be shown off. An interesting choice as one of the main protags of the game. Gives a connection to Nobunaga, who I'm guessing is going to end up being the main villain of the game.
 
Derangel said:
Yasuke is an actual historical figure. Though he wasn't a samurai, he was Nobunaga's bodyguard/sword carrier/curiosity to be shown off. An interesting choice as one of the main protags of the game. Gives a connection to Nobunaga, who I'm guessing is going to end up being the main villain of the game.
But to focus a game on one person who was in Japan for a brief period (if I recall 2-3 years?) and was mostly non-noteworthy historically speaking, is odd. I can see people's disappointment. They finally get a game set in Japan or Asia, and about half the time you may not be playing a Japanese/Asian person. If there were already a few games set in Japan or Asian countries I could understand it but for the first game it is an odd choice.

With Ghost of Tsushima coming to PC tomorrow, my personal interest is quite low. Star Wars Outcasts is more interesting to me.
 
Flogger23m said:
But to focus a game on one person who was in Japan for a brief period (if I recall 2-3 years?) and was mostly non-noteworthy historically speaking, is odd. I can see people's disappointment. They finally get a game set in Japan or Asia, and about half the time you may not be playing a Japanese/Asian person. If there were already a few games set in Japan or Asian countries I could understand it but for the first game it is an odd choice.
just less than 3. and he's not worth propping up like the internet idiots have been doing, especially since shogun came out.
 
I hear excellent things about that Shogun series on Hulu...I plan on binging it soon
 
polonyc2 said:
I hear excellent things about that Shogun series on Hulu...I plan on binging it soon
yeah its really good, its darker and more mature in feeling, but varies from the og a fair bit. not sure on the book though....
ps: if you dont do subs, there is a dubbed version in the options. at least there was on D+ up here.
 
pendragon1 said:
just less than 3. and he's not worth propping up like the internet idiots have been doing, especially since shogun came out.
Agreed. He'd be an interesting character to work with in the game, or even as some kind of primary side-character but it feels like they should have just made up a new character. AC's historical accuracy has always been on the iffy side, but I think this is the first time they've used a semi-notable real person as one of the main characters. I suppose they figured there was so little known about him anyway that they had a lot of room to mess with his history, but it already feels like he's just there in-name-only and there is very little connection to the actual person.
 
Derangel said:
Agreed. He'd be an interesting character to work with in the game, or even as some kind of primary side-character but it feels like they should have just made up a new character. AC's historical accuracy has always been on the iffy side, but I think this is the first time they've used a semi-notable real person as one of the main characters. I suppose they figured there was so little known about him anyway that they had a lot of room to mess with his history, but it already feels like he's just there in-name-only and there is very little connection to the actual person.
that is actually good idea of how they could have worked him in, if it was in the correct era too. this is supposed to be set 1400-1500s so i guess technically you could just squeeze him in at the tail end... but he was still just a servant and a "hey, look what i gots" curiosity as you mentioned.
 
Some people are dismissing the complaints because he was a real person, however they are missing the point.
This is the first time AC has used a real person as the protag. And they chose basically the worst character to do it with, along with taking an insane amount of liberties with the history of the character.

Just a piss poor decision all the way around.

Love seeing the black and asian communities unite to shit on this, though.
 
More details from IGN
  • Assassins and Templars featured in classic forms
  • Features dual protagonists, will have historical figures from Japan; As a shinobi, Naoe is the most skilled at stealth. Yasuke can use stealth, but his size and armour plating means he’s better at using those skills to get the drop on targets rather than perform a fully silent infiltration.
  • Stealth featuring new global illumination system
  • Naoe has a grappling hook
  • Eagle Vision returns
  • No shield, game only has armor
  • Pretty much every prop in the game is able to be dynamically damaged by your weapons. Katanas will slice through bushes and baskets Fruit Ninja-style, leaving accurate blade marks. Arrows will leave precise puncture marks, while blunt weapons will smash pots into tiny piece
  • Each weapon has its own skill tree
  • Transmog system featured
  • Yasuke and Naoe have individual skill trees and gear, but share XP, collected weapons, and resources.
  • Game features seasons: Each season comes with unique features that link to gameplay. For example, in the spring and summer when plants bloom and flower, there will be bushes and long grass to hide in. Later, in autumn and winter, those plants will die and thus remove hiding spots. Water also freezes in winter, which prevents you from entering pools and ponds. Icicles will form on rooftop edges and can fall if disturbed, potentially giving away your position.
  • About quests: Shadows features a non-linear campaign largely focused on targets. Ubisoft says that you will be free to track these targets in any order. Side quests and world activities are available beyond the main campaign. Notable things to find in the world include castles, temples, shrines, and art.

The map size is around the same as Origins. Which is also the same as Odyssey if you remove the water.
https://www.ign.com/articles/japan-...ound-the-same-size-as-assassins-creed-origins
 
