Assassin's Creed Shadows

Alongside Red, the franchise will see the release of Assassin’s Creed Infinity – which is the new central hub for all things Assassin’s Creed and is understood to be where the ‘modern day’ story takes place. As such, the series will be moving to one unified engine named the ‘Anvil Pipeline’, which will allow development between games to run more smoothly and allow the series to benefit visually from the lines of ray-traced global illumination and virtual geometry. Click to expand...

Other projects include Obsidian (Black Flag Remake), Nebula (settings based in India, Aztec Empire, and Mediterranean), Raid (a free-to-play 4-player co-op that’s PvE), Echoes (another multiplayer title), and another Assassin’s Creed Remake which are all scheduled to release by the end of the decade. Click to expand...

Sounds awful. If anything having to maintain compatibility with older games will hold back newer games. I assume the modern day story aspects will just be rolled into a non-stop weekly "event" type of situation. Rather than being a proper story baked into the actual games it will be like Call of Duty or other online games that have timed events and goals you must accomplish to get more content.I also assume they will make it like Call of Duty, where it launches you into the newest game first, and then to launch an older game you have to scroll past all of the various paid content/weekly crap to find the older game you want to play, only for the launcher to close as it launches the game. So essentially loading into another game... to load into yet another game....and I assume that will be called "Raid". An Assassin's Creed game based in Aztec would be interesting though.