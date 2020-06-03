AsRock X399 Overclock Question

Hi all,I have the X399 Taichi and am overclocking my Threadripper 1950X. I have a stable 4GHz overclock. In OC Tweaker in the BIOS I noticed the Voltage Mode which is set to Stable. The other option is OC. Does anyone know what advantages there are to switching from Stable to OC? Also, I've attached images of the settings I have. Would love feedback about my settings and any other recommendations for me either in OC Tweaker or Advanced settings. Thanks in advance!